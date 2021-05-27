- EVENTS
Look: Stunning Sheikh Zayed portrait pops up in middle of UAE desert
Dubai-based photographer Mohammed finds tribute in Ajman desert
A stunning art tribute to the UAE’s beloved leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has popped up in the middle of the desert.
Dubai-based photographer Mohammed found the tribute in an Ajman desert and posted an image on his Instagram handle, alphaspotting.
“Creative portrait in the desert of Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the UAE,” he posted.
Taken with what looks like a drone, the aerial shot shows shrubs and trees used to form the portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed.
The leader, who was President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi for 33 years, was an epic figure whose legacy continues to inspire people in the UAE and region.
Parks and lakes springing up in the middle of the desert is not a new phenomenon.
Netizens had recently found a hidden Dubai gem perfect for the holy month of Ramadan: A moon-shaped lake in the desert.
Dubai’s Al Qudra features multiple artificial lakes. Drive up a little ahead and you will find the Love Lakes. As its name suggests, it has two interconnected heart-shaped lakes.
An Expo Lake near the same spot is shaped like the Expo 2020 Dubai logo.
