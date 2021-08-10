Look: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed visits UAE attraction, surprises residents

He can be seen touring the viewing deck, taking photos and enjoying a sit-down at the on-site restaurant.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi offered the Ruler of Sharjah high praise after a recent visit to Al Suhub Rest House in Khor Fakkan.

Today I visited the ‘Cloud Lounge’ which offers breathtaking views over Khor Fakkan and the surrounding scenery. We commend the efforts of Sheikh Sultan Al Qassimi for continuously identifying projects that boost tourism and benefit our country and our people. pic.twitter.com/56DaYiPVw4 — (@MohamedBinZayed) August 10, 2021

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a gallery of photos of his tour of the new attraction that opened just in time for Eid last month.

"Today I visited the ‘Cloud Lounge’ which offers breathtaking views over Khor Fakkan and the surrounding scenery," Sheikh Mohamed said in his post.

"We commend the efforts of Sheikh Sultan Al Qassimi for continuously identifying projects that boost tourism and benefit our country and our people," he added.

In the images released, the Crown Prince can be seen touring the viewing deck, taking photos and enjoying a sit-down at the on-site restaurant.

