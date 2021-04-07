- EVENTS
Look: Iconic FRIENDS couch has landed in the UAE
Go on, sing 'I'll be there for you' as you pose with the Central Perk centrepiece!
UAE residents: Are you a fan of American television sitcom FRIENDS? Well, who isn't!
The six New Yorkers' hangout joint Central Perk is possibly as famous as the friends themselves.
The iconic couch at that coffee place is now in the UAE. Yes, you read that right.
The very same couch on which Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) shared laughs and supported each other through thick and thin.
The classic Central Perk centerpiece has made an appearance at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi this spring break.
"Park guests will have the opportunity to pose around and take Instagrammable pictures with the famed couch located at the Warner Bros. Plaza until April 10," the theme park said in a Press statement issued on Wednesday.
Go ahead, and sing ‘I’ll be there for you’ as you pose with the couch!
