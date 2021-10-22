Look: Hundreds of bikers don pink, zoom through streets to support breast cancer survivors
The riders were part of amateur bikers’ groups, such as Harley Davidson Owners Group
More than 100 bikers took to the Dubai roads wearing pink T-shirts and ribbons last week to raise awareness about breast cancer and show support for survivors.
October marks the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and an intrepid group of men and women from all walks of life, with a passion for bikes, came out in huge numbers for a biker’s parade titled ‘Ride For A Purpose’ organised by Al Ghurair (AG) Auto and AG Cars.
The riders were part of amateur bikers’ groups such as Harley Davidson Owners Group, and came out in support for the cause and with the aim of creating awareness about breast cancer.
The 2-hour event saw the bikers’ fleet vroom from the Harley showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road and conclude their journey at AG Cars office in Al Mamzar.
All the bikers, as well as those waiting to receive them at Al Mamzar, were dressed in bright pink T-shirts with ‘Ride for a purpose’ slogan embossed on them, coupled with pink ribbons and bandanas to show support for breast cancer.
Arturo Lujan, CEO AGI Ventures, said: “One out of every eight women globally is detected with breast cancer at some point of her life. The idea behind this ride to give women affected with the disease strength to stay strong and fight it.
"It also encourages women to go for screenings and early diagnosis to save lives. We joined forces with Harley Davidson Owners Group to raise awareness on breast cancer. We feel we can make a difference by joining forces to fight this terrible disease.”
At Al Mamzar, some breast cancer survivors elaborated on how they coped with the disease.
“Fighting this disease allows you to protect and enhance the lives of the most valuable treasure in our families – our women, our daughters, wives and mothers,” Lujan said.
Simon Walter, member of the Harley Owners Group, Dubai Chapter, said their group did the ‘pink ride’ annually to support breast cancer awareness.
“This pink ride was done by our group, but also some more bikers’ groups joined us and it was delightful to see the enthusiasm people showed for this good cause. The turnout was huge and we believe that while we enjoy riding our bikes, it is good to ride for a purpose. It creates a lot of awareness as when we ride in a group with these big bikes wearing pink T-shirts and ribbons, we make heads turn and convey a message to whoever sees us," he said.
ALSO READ:
>> UAE: How these three women battled breast cancer
>> UAE: Pink Caravan to offer free breast cancer screenings at 21 clinics
Harley rider Richa, who is a mother and housewife, said she had personally seen someone in the family go through breast cancer.
“I know of a few people in my extended family who have gone through this deadly disease. Most of them didn’t survive because they didn’t get the right treatment on time and were oblivious about the gravity of the disease. My participation in this rally underlines the importance of regular screening and early detection," she said.
“As we started our ride, we saw so many people looking at us and wanting to know what this pink ride was all about. Pink with Harley bikes, I think, gave out a powerful message to all,” she added.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Decrease in temperature, chance of...
NCM issues rough sea warning READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man ordered to pay Dh60,000 for spreading...
The Abu Dhabi resident would often use WhatsApp to harass the woman... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, cloudy day ahead
Winds to cause blowing dust during daytime READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: PE teacher acquitted of importing 199...
An officer told judges that the woman refused to sign a urine test... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
KT Exclusive: Judge my work, not my gender, says...
Ingrida Simonyte broke the 30-year spell of male PM’s in... READ MORE
-
Europe
Massive blast kills 16 at Russian factory
The disaster wiped out practically the entire shift of 17 workers. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pfizer says its Covid vaccine more than 90%...
Shots could begin early next month after regulators give the go-ahead. READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Bollywood: NCB says Ananya gave Aryan drug...
Chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya assisted him... READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end