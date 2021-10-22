Look: Hundreds of bikers don pink, zoom through streets to support breast cancer survivors

Ride for a purpose: 100 bikers take to the road to raise awareness on breast cancer.-Supplied photo

Ride for a purpose: 100 bikers take to the road to raise awareness on breast cancer.-Supplied photo

The riders were part of amateur bikers’ groups, such as Harley Davidson Owners Group

More than 100 bikers took to the Dubai roads wearing pink T-shirts and ribbons last week to raise awareness about breast cancer and show support for survivors.

October marks the International Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and an intrepid group of men and women from all walks of life, with a passion for bikes, came out in huge numbers for a biker’s parade titled ‘Ride For A Purpose’ organised by Al Ghurair (AG) Auto and AG Cars.

The riders were part of amateur bikers’ groups such as Harley Davidson Owners Group, and came out in support for the cause and with the aim of creating awareness about breast cancer.

The 2-hour event saw the bikers’ fleet vroom from the Harley showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road and conclude their journey at AG Cars office in Al Mamzar.

All the bikers, as well as those waiting to receive them at Al Mamzar, were dressed in bright pink T-shirts with ‘Ride for a purpose’ slogan embossed on them, coupled with pink ribbons and bandanas to show support for breast cancer.

Arturo Lujan, CEO AGI Ventures, said: “One out of every eight women globally is detected with breast cancer at some point of her life. The idea behind this ride to give women affected with the disease strength to stay strong and fight it.

"It also encourages women to go for screenings and early diagnosis to save lives. We joined forces with Harley Davidson Owners Group to raise awareness on breast cancer. We feel we can make a difference by joining forces to fight this terrible disease.”

At Al Mamzar, some breast cancer survivors elaborated on how they coped with the disease.

“Fighting this disease allows you to protect and enhance the lives of the most valuable treasure in our families – our women, our daughters, wives and mothers,” Lujan said.

Simon Walter, member of the Harley Owners Group, Dubai Chapter, said their group did the ‘pink ride’ annually to support breast cancer awareness.

“This pink ride was done by our group, but also some more bikers’ groups joined us and it was delightful to see the enthusiasm people showed for this good cause. The turnout was huge and we believe that while we enjoy riding our bikes, it is good to ride for a purpose. It creates a lot of awareness as when we ride in a group with these big bikes wearing pink T-shirts and ribbons, we make heads turn and convey a message to whoever sees us," he said.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: How these three women battled breast cancer

>> UAE: Pink Caravan to offer free breast cancer screenings at 21 clinics

Harley rider Richa, who is a mother and housewife, said she had personally seen someone in the family go through breast cancer.

“I know of a few people in my extended family who have gone through this deadly disease. Most of them didn’t survive because they didn’t get the right treatment on time and were oblivious about the gravity of the disease. My participation in this rally underlines the importance of regular screening and early detection," she said.

“As we started our ride, we saw so many people looking at us and wanting to know what this pink ride was all about. Pink with Harley bikes, I think, gave out a powerful message to all,” she added.