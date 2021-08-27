Look: First evacuated Afghan families arrive in the UAE Web Report Published on August 27, 2021 at 08.03

Nation heavily involved in civilian evacuations in Afghanistan, says Dr Anwar Gargash

1 of 4 On Friday morning, Dr Anwar Gargash, the UAE's former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, posted exclusive pictures on his Instagram of the first families to arrive in the UAE from Afghanistan.

2 of 4 "Proud of my country," his caption read. He mentioned that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the UAE began hosting Afghan families.

3 of 4 The directive was given on Thursday night and especially mentioned women and children. The country will take all necessary measures to provide care and social support while on UAE soil.