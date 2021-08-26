Look: Dubai's own Sheikha Latifa to feature on Vogue Arabia cover

The daughter of Sheikh Mohammed shares her love of poetry and her personal interest in horses and martial arts

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will feature on the cover of Vogue Arabia for its 50th edition.

The fashion magazine took to Instagram to post the two covers that feature Sheikha Latifa, who is the daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The September issue celebrates "50 years of the UAE with the first ever cover of … Sheikha Latifa", the magazine posted on Instagram.

In the interview, Sheikha Latifa shares "her plans for Dubai's thriving creativity economy, her personal motivation to serve Dubai through her role and giving back to her country, and the importance of Emirati women in society".

The magazine quotes her as saying: "The notion of female empowerment is part of our history. In the old days, when Dubai used to rely on pearl trading and men would be months at sea, women were in charge of families, running businesses, and trading. Dubai always respected women."

In another Instagram post, the magazine says not many know who Sheikha Latifa is beyond her public and professional persona. "In this month's candid conversation, HH Sheikha Latifa shares her enjoyment of poetry and art, as well as her personal interest in horses and martial arts."

The post quotes the mother of two as saying that she believes "motherhood is the most important and significant thing I have ever done in my life".

"Being a mother gives you skills you never knew you had. Mothers are laser focused. We get things done."