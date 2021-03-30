Look: Dubai’s Museum of the Future nears completion
Published on March 30, 2021 at 13.20
Photos show that the works on the museum’s complex exterior are nearly done.
Photos of the Museum of the Future in Dubai reveal that it is nearing completion, with its exterior works largely done.
Photos: Agencies and Team KT
According to Dezeen, the Museum, which was designed by architecture studio Killa Design and engineered by Buro Happold, is nearly ready to be opened to visitors this year.
"The Museum of the Future aims to be a catalyst for pioneering concepts and ideas, inspiring those who see and visit the building to innovate, create and discover," said Tobias Bauly, project director at Buro Happold.
The iconic ring-shaped building is located near the Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road and is set to contain exhibits that represent the Dubai government's view of the future.
The exterior of the building is covered with 3D-printed windows that form a poem by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed about his vision for the city's future, written in Arabic calligraphy.
New modelling tools were developed to create this unique cladding. "Parametric design tools were developed for the project to solve specific design and buildability challenges," said Bauly.