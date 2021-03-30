Look: Dubai’s Museum of the Future nears completion Web report Published on March 30, 2021 at 13.20

Photos show that the works on the museum’s complex exterior are nearly done.

1 of 6 Photos of the Museum of the Future in Dubai reveal that it is nearing completion, with its exterior works largely done.

Photos: Agencies and Team KT

2 of 6 According to Dezeen, the Museum, which was designed by architecture studio Killa Design and engineered by Buro Happold, is nearly ready to be opened to visitors this year.

3 of 6 "The Museum of the Future aims to be a catalyst for pioneering concepts and ideas, inspiring those who see and visit the building to innovate, create and discover," said Tobias Bauly, project director at Buro Happold.

4 of 6 The iconic ring-shaped building is located near the Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road and is set to contain exhibits that represent the Dubai government's view of the future.

5 of 6 The exterior of the building is covered with 3D-printed windows that form a poem by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed about his vision for the city's future, written in Arabic calligraphy.