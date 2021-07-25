Look: Dubai's indoor rain forest gets region’s first bearcat

Visitors can meet and interact with two-year-old Fluffy, which is the largest animal at the destination.

The Green Planet in Dubai — an indoor rainforest — is now home to the region’s first bearcat. Visitors can meet and interact with two-year-old Fluffy, which is the largest animal at the destination.

“Named after his fluffiness and irresistible cuteness, Fluffy… can live up to 25 years. His species has the name ‘bearcat’ because of its head like a cat, body like a bear and tail like a monkey,” Green Planet said in a press statement issued on Sunday.

“They are not actually related to a bear or a cat; they are, in fact, in the Viverridae family (ancient group of small- to medium-sized mammals only found in Old World or eastern Hemisphere).”

Fluffy currently weighs just over 14kg, but can weigh up to 30kg.

This will be the first time in the world that a multi-species rainforest biodome has introduced larger animals such as bearcats and lemurs.

Victoria Lynn, general manager, Dubai Holding Entertainment - Attraction, said: “Fluffy was born at a zoological facility in Serbia. He is a solitary animal, which means that he does not live in groups or families and, therefore, it was time for him to leave his parents and become an ambassador on behalf of his species and for all larger rainforest animals.

“By joining The Green Planet, he will help teach us more about the incredible bearcat species and help educate our guests and visitors on why the protection of the environment and the bearcat habitat is so important. Fluffy is currently settling in well in his new home and we look forward to welcoming guests to see him.”