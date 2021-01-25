Look: Dubai Culture kicks off year on majestic Hatta mountain

Sheikha Latifa approved a package of initiatives to support the creative community in Hatta.

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) officially started its strategic work for 2021 in a unique meeting set against the backdrop of the scenic Hatta mountains and at the heart of the emirate’s treasured heritage village.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and member of the Dubai Council — who presided over the meeting attended by the authority’s senior leaders — said Hatta was an inspiring venue for the discussions that would be key in implementing their six-year strategy.

“It was important for me that the authority’s leadership team kicks off the year from a place that has an inspirational cultural and historical significance,” Sheikha Latifa said.

During the meeting, the Dubai Culture chief approved a package of initiatives to support the creative community in Hatta and develop it as a region that provides economic, cultural, and creative opportunities, especially for young talent in the area.

The proposed initiatives also aim to enrich the cultural scene and spread awareness about Hatta’s rich heritage and tourist attractions.

“Hatta has seen innovative and ambitious cultural entrepreneurs and creative SMEs creating experiences for people of all ages that celebrate the spirit of Hatta and Dubai. We are committed through our work to making sure these creative entrepreneurs and talented individuals are supported and have the infrastructure to grow and flourish,” Sheikha Latifa said.

Hatta, she pointed out, is one of the key must-visit destinations under the federal domestic tourism campaign ‘World’s Coolest Winter’. It has long been known not only for its rugged scenery but for its distinctive historical, cultural and environmental significance. Led by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, efforts are being made to develop the destination into a top cultural and tourism spot.

With the heads and directors of the Dubai Culture departments present at the meeting, Sheikha Latifa led discussions on the authority’s priorities for 2021, as well as the mechanisms created in various sectors to implement the first phase of its updated six-year strategic roadmap.

.@LatifaMRM: We reviewed the plans for 2021 and the progress made towards strategic roadmap milestones. We also discussed various initiatives developed both in response to feedback from the industry, as well as to further our future ambitions. pic.twitter.com/UWMCHcxHNd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 25, 2021

Priorities and time frames for the second phase of the strategy’s implementation were also reviewed. And a number of initiatives, including those developed in response to the feedback from the community, were brought to the table.

“Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors have negotiated the challenges it faced in 2020 with resilience, creativity and in a spirit of collaboration. Our discussions at the first leadership meeting of the new year was focused on our priorities for 2021, especially our efforts to further aid the sector’s recovery and strengthen Dubai’s cultural offering as part of achieving,” Sheikha Latifa said.

She also stressed that achieving the strategic goals requires concerted efforts and high levels of coordination and cooperation between various stakeholders in Dubai’s cultural sector, especially in the prevailing environment.

During the day in Hatta, Sheikha Latifa also toured the Wadi Hub, one of the UAE’s most popular eco-friendly outdoor adventure destinations. She met with senior officials of Dubai Holding and explored prospects for developing the cultural and creative community in the region.

Sheikha Latifa vowed that the authority will continue to pursue its mission to establish Dubai as a leading global centre for art and culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

