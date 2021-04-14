Look: Distribution of Holy Quran copies named after Sheikh Khalifa begins

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award organising committee has begun the distribution of the Quran copies named after the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had announced the Quran named after the UAE President in 2011.



Sheikh Khalifa was chosen as the Islamic Personality of the Year then in appreciation of his numerous charitable and humanitarian works locally, regionally and worldwide.

Sheikh Mohammed presented the award to Sheikh Khalifa at Al Rawda Castle in Al Ain on August 18.



It was decreed that a million copies of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Quran be distributed.

The organising committee of the award was tasked with writing and printing the Quran.

