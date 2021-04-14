- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Look: Distribution of Holy Quran copies named after Sheikh Khalifa begins
Two of the most famous calligraphers in the world were commissioned to write the Quran.
ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch