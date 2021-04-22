Look: Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 adorable newborn animals amid Covid

They were born through the zoo's 'natural breeding programme'.

The Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 newborn animals from 43 species in 2020 through its 'natural breeding programme'.

Among them are the African grey parrot, Arabian gazelle, Arabian oryx, Barn owl, Blackbuck, Desert eagle owl, Emu, Impala, Rothchild giraffe, and Yellow bellied stork.

A top official said the Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges in executing animal exchange programmes. "We do this to introduce new blood lines to the gene pool for our breeding programmes and genetic improvement processes.

"Despite these challenges, we have maintained a steady and balanced pace. During the pandemic, the team continues... to take expert precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all animals within Al Ain Zoo," said Mayas Ahmad Al Qarqaz, general curator.

“Breeding programmes have evolved to focus more on quality over quantity. This is achieved by setting the correct priorities and goals, choosing the right methodologies and technologies to guarantee the desired outcome in terms of health, genetic diversity, and ability to adapt in the wild.”