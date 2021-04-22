- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Look: Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 adorable newborn animals amid Covid
They were born through the zoo's 'natural breeding programme'.
The Al Ain Zoo welcomed 645 newborn animals from 43 species in 2020 through its 'natural breeding programme'.
Among them are the African grey parrot, Arabian gazelle, Arabian oryx, Barn owl, Blackbuck, Desert eagle owl, Emu, Impala, Rothchild giraffe, and Yellow bellied stork.
A top official said the Covid-19 pandemic presented challenges in executing animal exchange programmes. "We do this to introduce new blood lines to the gene pool for our breeding programmes and genetic improvement processes.
"Despite these challenges, we have maintained a steady and balanced pace. During the pandemic, the team continues... to take expert precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of all animals within Al Ain Zoo," said Mayas Ahmad Al Qarqaz, general curator.
“Breeding programmes have evolved to focus more on quality over quantity. This is achieved by setting the correct priorities and goals, choosing the right methodologies and technologies to guarantee the desired outcome in terms of health, genetic diversity, and ability to adapt in the wild.”
-
Government
Dh496,000 penalty for exchange house in UAE
The name of the exchange house hasn't been disclosed. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Court acquits woman found violating social...
Appeals court rap the authorities for lack of implementation of... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Mercury to rise on Thursday
The weather forecast for today is fair and partly cloudy. READ MORE
-
Government
Dubai plans to boost jobs for Emirati youth
Executive Council forms Emirati Human Resources Development Council,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli