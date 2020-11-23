LiveBetterwithAster helps Dubai residents work towards their fitness goals

Several contests are being conducted all month long where residents will get a chance to win gift hampers and vouchers that can be redeemed with Aster.

Aster has launched the #LiveBetterwithAster campaign for Dubai residents consisting of free fitness sessions with fitness experts and health checks.

The services can be availed at the DFC’s flagship Fitness Villages at Kite Beach and Al Khawaneej/ Quranic Park until November 28.

Under the #LiveBetterwithAster campaign, the healthcare provider is offering 70 per cent off on special health check packages, starting from Dh99 only which can be redeemed any time before December 31, 2020.

In addition to this, several contests are being conducted throughout the month where residents will get a chance to win gift hampers and vouchers that can be redeemed with Aster.

The entity is also the official hospital and clinics partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC).

Through various initiatives benefiting Dubai residents as well as employees of Aster, the group is supporting the vision of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council to help residents work towards their mental and physical fitness and adopt a healthier lifestyle during the pandemic.

For its 19800+ employees, the group has also initiated the ‘Aster Wellbeing Program’ across 7 countries, to drive employee well being through individual and group initiatives.

As part of this programme, Aster Hospitals and Clinics in UAE is organizing fitness sessions for its employees at facilities in Qusais and Mankhool.

Various activities like high-intensity interval training (HIIT), zumba and sports activities such as volleyball and badminton, at nearby grounds, are being conducted regularly.

All activities for internal employees as well as external public are being conducted maintaining highest standards of Covid-19 safety protocols.

Over and above, Aster Hospitals & Clinics is a preferred medical partner by the Dubai Police who are conducting various fitness boot camps at the Dubai Police Officers Club at Jaddaf during the Dubai Fitness Challenge month.

The boot camps are open for all residents of UAE.

