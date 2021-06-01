Live streaming: Global Investment Forum

The event features top names from both countries, as well as leaders from Morocco and India.

The Abraham Accords brought new and unique opportunities for collaboration between the UAE and Israel. Now, Khaleej Times and The Jerusalem Post are turning these opportunities into reality in their upcoming Global Investment Forum.

On June 2 beginning 9am UAE time, government officials, business owners, executives, philanthropists and thought leaders will come together for an intimate and exclusive networking forum in Dubai.

The event, which features top names from both countries, as well as leaders from Morocco and India, will discuss the roadmap to creating an international economy.

Speakers and panelists will look at new technologies in the financial, medical, water and tourism industries. New real estate developments, visionary leadership and cyber security threats will also feature. (Here's the list of all the speakers)

Some of the participants of the conference include Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economy, UAE; Ron Lauder, President, World Jewish Congress; Eli Cohen, CEO, Mekorot, National Water Company of Israel; Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Director-General, Abu Dhabi Investment Office; Vera Futorjanski, CEO & Founder, Veritas Ventures; Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE; Dr. Dr. H.C. Raphael Nagel, Founder and Chairman, the Abrahamic Business Circle; M. Mounssif Adarkaoui, Director of Financial Studies and Forecasting in the Moroccan Ministry of Economy and Finance; Yaky Yanay, CEO, Pluristem; Prof. Rafael Beyar, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner, ALIVE Israel; Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO Health Regulations Sector, DHA; Dr. Ali al-Nuami, Member of the UAE Federal National Council for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Defense Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee; Gil Shwed, CEO, Check Point; Ambassador Houda Nonoo, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain; Fleur Hassan Nahoum, Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem; Lee Ziv, Vice President of Marketing, Port Tel Aviv Residence, and many others.

A full agenda and list of speakers can be found online here.

The Global Investment Forum will be held at the Armani Hotel in Dubai. People abroad will be able to watch the event live on jpost.com and khaleejtimes.com, as well as on their social networks.