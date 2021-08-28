Let’s ensure 1st day of school is accident-free: Dubai Police to motorists

'A Day Without Accidents' campaign kicks off on Sunday

Be extra cautious when driving tomorrow (Sunday) as students return to schools and ensure the first day of the new academic year is free of traffic accidents, the Dubai Police General Command has urged motorists, while kicking off its annual awareness campaign ‘A Day Without Accidents’.

Launched for the fourth consecutive year, the campaign invites members of the public to join the Dubai Police in ensuring road safety by adhering to local traffic laws and regulations. This year, the campaign will also be raising the awareness of motorists, parents, pupils, and academic personnel on the importance of complying with the precautionary measures against Covid-19 pandemic.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of the general department of traffic at Dubai Police, said the campaign this year would run under the slogan ‘Together for Safer Roads’. He added that they regularly conduct road safety campaigns, targeting all segments of society, to reduce traffic accidents and most importantly to protect the lives of road users.

“We’ve managed to remarkably reduce the number of road-related fatalities per 100,000. However, it’s extremely important that we continue to sustain the safety awareness initiatives, particularly during the academic year when our dear pupils are transported,” Brig Al Mazroui pointed out.

Butti Ahmad bin Darwish Al Falasi, director of security awareness at Dubai Police, underlined that the campaign has proved to be successful over the past three years in achieving zero deaths on the first day of school, increasing traffic awareness among the public, and providing them with the opportunity to join Dubai Police in achieving its objectives of maintaining the safety and security on roads.

Al Falasi stressed that the campaign would raise awareness on the importance of adhering to traffic laws and speed limits, fastening seat belts, leaving a safe distance between vehicles, not using mobile phones while driving, and giving way to pedestrians and emergency vehicles.