Leading from the front: Tribute video for Sheikh Hamdan features rare footages

Dubai Crown Prince completes 15 years as Chairman of Dubai Executive Council

Dubai’s beloved Crown Prince has completed 15 years at the helm of the Emirate’s Executive Council. To mark the occasion, the Executive Council of Dubai has posted a video featuring a montage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum leading the different Dubai government entities throughout his 15-year journey:

The video features scenes like a young Sheikh Hamdan at a council meeting; him interacting with officials and people; and the Dubai Crown Prince leading a special tribute to frontline heroes at the peak of Covid-19.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had appointed Sheikh Hamdan as Chairman of the Executive Council on September 8, 2006.

The council is responsible for establishing and executing Dubai’s strategic comprehensive development plans. Under his leadership, it has helped boost development, making Dubai an emerging international hub for business, commerce, tourism and logistics.

Referring to Sheikh Hamdan’s leadership, the Executive Council says on its website: “(He) has taken a leading role in developing a governmental culture that is interactive, informative, engaging and, above all, responsive to the needs of residents and the wider community. This has been done through greater collaboration between different sectors of society and by working in partnership with various stakeholders.”

What’s the Executive Council?

The Executive Council is the main legislative government body in Dubai.

According to its website, the council “supervises and guides government policies and services so that they are underpinned by four main pillars: Integrated government services; government excellence; strategies, policies and corporate governance; and integrated government communications”.

“The council establishes the infrastructure to incubate ideas via think tanks, create task forces to enable implementation and adoption based on public value.”

Learning from the best

Born on November 14, 1982, Sheikh Hamdan graduated from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst in the UK in 2001. He attended several specialised training courses in economy from London School of Economics and Dubai School of Government.

He then went on to acquire practical skills of leadership and public administration from his father, Sheikh Mohammed.

Having keenly followed Sheikh Mohammed and his leadership from the time he was the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan has made it his mission to implement his father’s ambitious developmental vision.

He often accompanies Sheikh Mohammed on high-profile visits and trips within and outside the UAE.

