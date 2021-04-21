Late Sheikh Hamdan's Al Maktoum Foundation is Islamic Personality of Year

The foundation is one of several charity initiatives through which the legacy of the former Dubai Deputy Ruler lives on.

The Al Maktoum Foundation founded by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum has been named the 'Islamic Personality of the Year'. The Dubai International Holy Quran Award jury made the announcement late on Tuesday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, who was the Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, passed away last month.

The foundation is one of several charity initiatives through which the legacy of the late Sheikh Hamdan lives on. Besides shaping the nation's economy as finance minister, he was known for his charity work.

The Al Maktoum Foundation began its humanitarian journey in 1997 via a cultural centre in Dublin, Ireland. Within two years, the foundation expanded its circle to cover more than sixty countries.

It supports efforts to enhance education by building schools and colleges, and offering scholarships. It also offers financial and in-kind aid; and launches charitable projects in education and health sectors, among others.

Ibrahim Bumelha, advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, said the award recognises the Al Maktoum Foundation's pioneering role in humanitarian and cultural fields.

Ahmed Al Zahid, a member of the organising committee, said the late Sheikh Hamdan's foundation touched lives around the world, especially in educational, health, relief and cultural fields.

He said the foundation has offered a bright future for thousands of orphans in various parts of the world. It provided educational opportunities, especially in Africa, where it set up more than 50 secondary schools and colleges. These institutions have seen the graduation of students who occupy important positions currently.

The foundation also established centres to serve those with limited income, and orphans. It also offers aid to victims of famine and natural disasters around the world.

The foundation has also built mosques in many countries and established multi-purpose cultural and educational centres. It has launched generous initiatives to care for and integrate people of determination in society.

The Al Maktoum Foundation also established a digital library to enable students to follow their scientific dreams.

Within the UAE, it offers assistance to families with limited income and schools. It also supports charitable projects and offers scholarships to students.