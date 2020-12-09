Kuwaiti wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle

Jahaz Al Otaibi has been participating in the draw for 15 years.

A Kuwaiti national is the latest winner of the $1 million the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws that were held on Wednesday.

Jahaz Al Otaibi, a 50-year-old Kuwaiti living in Riqqah, Kuwait bought the winning ticket No. 4542 online on November 12.

A father of 6, Al Otaibi has been participating to Dubai Duty Free promotion for 15 years now. He bought four tickets for Series 344 and was shocked when he found out that he had finally hit the jackpot.

“No words can’t describe what I’m feeling right now. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free, I can finally enjoy my retirement,” he said.

Al Otaibi is the only second Kuwaiti national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for a luxury car and two motorbikes was also conducted.

Fateh Al Kej, a 27-year-old Syrian national based in Abu Dhabi won the Bentley Bentayga V8 (Silver Storm) car, with ticket number 1474 in Finest Surprise Series 1762, which he purchased online on November 4.

Meanwhile, Mr. Piplodi Huseni Mahammad, a 53-year-old Indian expat based in Sharjah won an Aprilia Tuono Factory (Atomico Racer) motorbike with ticket number 0558 in Finest Surprise Series 432, which he purchased online on November 17.

Lastly, Sanju Ellath, a 38-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 RS (Imperial Blue Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0721 in Finest Surprise Series 433, which he purchased on November 14.