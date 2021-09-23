Kuwait ambassador visits UAE to strengthen space cooperation

The two countries discuss ways to strengthen bilateral collaboration in the industry

The UAE Space Agency has welcomed Dr Salah Mohammed Al Baijan, Kuwait’s Ambassador to the UAE, to strengthen bilateral cooperation and collaboration in the space industry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to build on their long-standing partnership to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies, enhance scientific expertise and catalyse growth in all space-related fields.

They also spoke about Kuwait’s successful launch of its first satellite, the QMR-KWT – an abbreviation for Moon of Kuwait. It took off onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in June and served as another example of the Arab world’s ability to explore new frontiers and inspire youth, following Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe – which will provide a complete picture of the Martian atmosphere and successfully entered the Red Planet’s orbit in February 2021.

Kuwait and the UAE have an important bilateral relationship deeply rooted in a shared vision for economic growth and regional prosperity. The meeting with Dr Salah Mohammed Al Baijan represented an opportunity to exchange knowledge, ideas and innovation.

Emirati-Kuwaiti relations have continued to go from strength to strength, and the country’s respective space industries have achieved remarkable progress this year. Both nations are committed members of the Arab Space Cooperation Group and remain focused on building bilateral and multilateral partnerships to develop knowledge-driven economies that inspire future generations.

During the meeting, attended by Ibrahim Al Qasim, UAE Space Agency’s Space Science Advisor, the two sides also spoke about the progress made by the Arab Space Cooperation Group – a 14-member body established in 2019 to promote Arab space collaboration.

Kuwait was among the first countries to join the association. It also includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Algeria, Tunisia, Sudan, Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Iraq and Mauritania.

Chaired by the UAE Space Agency, it is responsible for coordinating regional space efforts among its member states. The group aims to encourage and coordinate regional cooperation, including harmonising regulations among various authorities, adopting a unified position at regional and international forums, and guiding joint initiatives for comprehensive collaboration and multilateral progress and innovation.