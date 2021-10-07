KTUniExpo: Students gain information on higher education at event
Dozens of participating institutions advise pupils on majors, application process
Students visiting the education fair KT UniExpo, which began at Conrad Hotel in Dubai on Thursday, have found the two-day exhibition very informative and useful to guide them in their higher education.
Thousands of students of different Arab, Asian and Western nationalities from various schools across the UAE visited the expo to meet dozens of local and international universities taking part in the exhibition.
“The visit has been very useful for me and my colleague. It helped me guide us on where and how to apply for college admission and what to expect,” says Leila Hazem Mohammed, a student of North American International School, Dubai.
Leila visited the exhibition to seek information to get into psychology subject. “I found it an interesting subject, fun and easy for me to study.”
The fair is attended by students age 16-plus who are considering their higher education options and their parents and teachers. The fair enables universities also to engage face-to-face with their next intake of students from UAE and the wider Middle East, increase awareness of their institution and recruit students from across the region.
Aisha, also a student of North American International School, Dubai, visited the exhibition to inquire about opportunities to study social media.
“Social media is trending a lot these days, and I want to study it as a subject. We have taken a tour, and we are happy with the response received from the universities,” she added.
ALSO READ:
>> KT UniExpo: Thousands of students turn up for day one
Syria national Salman Abdul Fazal of Al Arqam Private School also visited the educational fair with his classmates Ali Hassan and Mohammed Saleh Al Baloushi, both UAE nationals, to explore opportunities that the universities were offering at the exhibition for higher education.
“We came to choose a university and see what they were offering. We are keen to pursue higher education in Islamic studies,” says Salman
Afghanistan national Abdul Wahab, a student of Al Arqam Private School, was quite content with the visit to the exhibition.
“I asked a lot of questions and got good info from the institutions to choose my major. I asked them about what and how can I get admission into the university and do my major. I’m very happy with the response,” said Abdul Wahab.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Government
UAE to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050: Sheikh...
Dh600 billion investment in clean energy announced. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: If you spot a snake on a beach, do not touch ...
'Sea snakes, known as ‘Bu jinn’, are usually placid and... READ MORE
-
MENA
UAE condemns Houthis' explosive drone attack...
The UAE affirmed that targeting the airport is 'a dangerous... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 1 dead, 1 injured as truck overturns in...
The truck was on its way to the port of Fujairah when the driver lost ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Covid-19: India to reopen for tourists from...
Country had been closed for over a year due to the pandemic READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Dubai: This expat once paid Dh2,000 annual rent...
Shaukat Ali Rana has lived in the UAE since 1968, back when it was... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Afghanistan pavilion opens to...
Pavilion had remained closed for the first week of the fair READ MORE
-
Arts and Culture
Expo 2020: Inside a pavilion mapping Dubai...
The Vision Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is an immersive dive into the... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?