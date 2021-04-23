KT’s computer whiz dies at 75

Former colleagues pay tribute to Vaman Naik, ex-applications support supervisor at Khaleej Times

Vaman Naik, former applications support supervisor at Khaleej Times, passed away in his hometown Udupi, India, on Wednesday. He was 75.

He joined KT’s systems department in 1992, while the news outlet was transforming into a digital newsroom. Naik, who had worked with the Mumbai edition of the Times of India, the Gulf Times in Qatar and the Times of Oman, was a teacher, a friend and a mentor to many. He solved system snags with great dedication and patience.

Former colleagues took to social media to convey their sympathies. Neville Parker, KT’s former managing editor, remembered him as a computer and newsroom whiz.

“When the Page Speed programme froze at a crucial moment just when I was about to fire the last page in the initial stages of digitisation, I called the systems department and in five minutes an amiable gentleman ambled up to the sports desk and fixed the problem with a few clicks. We had never met before, as he was new to KT,” Parker recollected.

“My respect for the trouble-shooting wiz grew from his rather quiet and unassuming ways, his behaviour with all and sundry and how quickly he would cotton on to a technical glitch and set the computer singing again. And while he did all that, I recall, never did he complain or shift blame elsewhere.

“We were fortunate to have a staff like him in the computer section who we could count on to rise to the challenge in times of crises. Farewell, Mr Naik. You were an invaluable colleague and there are a zillion memories of you and those heady KT newsroom days and nights,” Parker said.

“Naik Sahib was genuinely a nice person. So simple, so humble. He was real strength of Khaleej Times’ IT department. May he rest in eternal peace,” said former KT journalist Aneela Batool.

Patrick Michael, former KT executive editor, said Naik’s death was shocking news. “He always had a smile on his face and a solution to every problem. He would come in, smile, fix it and move on. A gentleman to the core. May your soul Rest in Peace, Mr Naik.”

Naik retired in May 2009 and settled in Mumbai. He is survived by a daughter, a son and five grandchildren.

