KT: Subscribe and stay ahead of the times

Khaleej Times has come out with a fantastic annual subscription offer at just Dh349 — and it comes packaged with a host of incredible offers, vouchers, discount deals and ice cream coupons, among others.

Khaleej Times is today seen as one of the most trusted source for news in the UAE, even as fake news, digital clickbaits and social media noise keep bombarding the hapless readers from all sides.

The UAE’s first and largest selling English daily has an unmatched journalistic pedigree, and its single-minded pursuit of relevant and timely stories keeps wining it the appreciation and loyalty of its readers year after year.

KT is constantly raising the bar and strives to provide accurate and balanced news coverage that relies on fact checking and avoiding sesnsationalism. These principles have seen the brand become the voice of the people in voicing their concerns, while aligning itself with the initiatives of the UAE government and leaders.

“KT is not just a newspaper. It’s a news ecosystem with consumers, advertisers, and writers tightly interlinked with each other. This ecosystem is able to deliver the best products, simply because it constantly feeds and learns from its constituents. We wear multiple hats, and are adept at creating bespoke solutions across our platforms for our readers and advertisers,” said Vinay Kamat, editor-in-chief of KT.

Even as KT has rapidly taken the lead in digital media, it continues to invest in the print media (newspaper) which has stood the test of time as a reliable source of credible news in the UAE. Apart from providing readers with the full complement of news related to policies, success, achievements, progress, good governance and social uplift across different sectors, KT also believes in highlighting positive aspects of any news item so that it nourishes the readers’ mind in an age of negative newsfeeds, making our final print product both relevant and meaningful to our readers.

Nilesh Devadia, Director – Circulation and Business Development at Khaleej Times, said: “We believe in the strength of the print platform, which reinforces the credibility of our journalism. The trust platform, which print is often called, reinforces our other content platforms such as digital and social. If we are the most widely-consumed English news brand in the UAE, it’s because of the cohesive family that KT has created: readers, advertisers, partners and associates.”

Gifts galore

To reward its loyal readers, Khaleej Times has partnered with NutsArabia.com, a leading eCommerce portal for a giftbox with premium nuts, for the upcoming promotional campaign.

With the new offer, KT subscribers - new as well as those renewing their subscription - can redeem Dh50 while purchasing online gift box of nuts and dried fruits. NutsArabia.com offers the largest collections of a variety of nuts that customers can enjoy by redeeming the voucher valid from September 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

We have also lined up an interesting offer on insurance products for our readers. KT has partnered with NewTech & The New India Assurance Co. Ltd to offer affordable and easily accessible motor insurance to its subscribers. The current product offer includes 10%/minimum Dh200 cashback, on comprehensive motor insurance for private vehicles. It also includes a free-rent a car service for seven days per claim.

This partnership will continue to develop & make other insurance products available to the KT family at an attractive rate, all delivered digitally.

KT has also partnered with lifestyle app TravellerPass that will allow KT subscribers to claim flat discounts up to 50 per cent and 2-for-1 offers from over 3,000 venues across the UAE, Oman, and India. The app promises the best-in unlimited offers all year round!