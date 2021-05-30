KT Storybook: Meet the first Pakistani FIM-licenced motorcycle racer

Filed on May 30, 2021 | Last updated on May 30, 2021 at 12.29 pm

This young racer's journey started 8 years ago, thanks to the love for motorsports that runs in his family.

Meet Muhammad Usman, the only Pakistani licensed to race his motorcycle around the globe.

This young racer's journey started 8 years ago thanks to the love for motorsports that runs in his family. The first time he ride his friend's motorcycle, and it made him fall in love with life on the fast lane. That early ride eventually inspired him to pursue track racing as a full-time career.

The unique design of his bike is what makes him stand out. He got inspired after visiting Pakistan, where truck art is a massive industry and chose this theme for his bike and kit.

Despite the challenging design, his sponsors successfully brought his vision to life, as this was truly something that had never been done before.