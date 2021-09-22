KT Exclusive: Pakistani singer Ali Zafar sends special message to UAE fans

His latest song 'Larsha Pekhawar Ta' is a celebration of Pashtun culture

When the lockdown happened, many artists went back to the drawing board. However, few emerged as successful as Ali Zafar.

He continued to produce music, which he often says is his primary passion. Zafar's new song Larsha Pekhawar Ta releases today, one day ahead of Pashtun Culture Day, which is celebrated across the world on September 23.

Ali Zafar sent Khaleej Times and its readers a special shout out, as well as to the many Pashtuns who reside across the UAE.

"Hello, I know there are a lot of Pashtun brothers and sisters in Dubai, UAE," Ali Zafar said.

"So to all of you, and to all the Khaleej Times readers, I hope you like this song! Play this song in your cars! As I know you will!"

Ali Zafar answered some of KT's questions about the song and the fanfare surrounding it.

Q: What inspired you to choose Larsha Pekhawar Ta?

Ali Zafar: I really liked the tune, and I'd also discussed with some of my Pakhtun friends as to which song would they like me to sing the most and they all recommended this one.

Q: Was it difficult to grasp the language and the inflections?

Ali Zafar: Not as difficult as one may think. However, the challenge was to inculcate the same feeling and expression of the folklore.

Q: What's in store next?

Ali Zafar: Lots of music. Next album and my records label Lightingale Records' initiative to launch new talent and give them a platform to showcase their talent. Movies will happen once cinemas open.

Q: What has been the response like on social media

Ali Zafar: From what I can see, fans have been waiting anxiously for the song to release. They seem excited, which excites me.

Q: What has been your favourite fan/reaction to the song?

Ali Zafar: We got so many fan reactions. The best ones are when they do that slow-mo "Bhaee" walk!

Ali Zafar released a song in Balochi Laila o Laila, which garnered over 37 million views, and a Sindhi song, Allay, which has over 30 million views on YouTube.

He sang and produced Balaghalu La Bikamalihi, a spiritual feature with over 20 million views, released songs in tribute to Ali Sadpara, the missing mountaineer at Everest and a song for the labourer on Labor Day 2021. Ali Zafar has also been singing various soundtracks to Pakistani television serials and has been a fan and critic favourite for his smooth vocals.