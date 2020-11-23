Khor Fakkan Municipality contains oil spill on beach

Official cautions residents not to go near Al Lulayyah beach.

A lightweight oil spill on Khor Fakkan’s Al Lulayyah Beach has been successfully contained and cleaned up by a team from the Khor Fakkan Municipality, in coordination with concerned environmental authorities in the emirate.

The spill was noticed at the beach on Sunday evening. Upon notification from the coastal guards, the Khor Fakkan Municipality department immediately dispatched an emergency team to tackle the spill.

This the third time the municipality has noticed oil slicks on the seashore. The phenomena is increasing and strict measures and tough penalties need to be taken against the violators, said an official from the Khor Fakkan Municipality department.

The official cautioned residents from going near the beaches to protect themselves from any harmful effects.