Khor Fakkan Municipality contains oil spill on beach
Official cautions residents not to go near Al Lulayyah beach.
A lightweight oil spill on Khor Fakkan’s Al Lulayyah Beach has been successfully contained and cleaned up by a team from the Khor Fakkan Municipality, in coordination with concerned environmental authorities in the emirate.
The spill was noticed at the beach on Sunday evening. Upon notification from the coastal guards, the Khor Fakkan Municipality department immediately dispatched an emergency team to tackle the spill.
This the third time the municipality has noticed oil slicks on the seashore. The phenomena is increasing and strict measures and tough penalties need to be taken against the violators, said an official from the Khor Fakkan Municipality department.
The official cautioned residents from going near the beaches to protect themselves from any harmful effects.
-
Government
UAE-US centre's social media campaign exposes...
Launched under the hashtag #DaeshLies, the campaign will run between... READ MORE
-
Government
Israel cabinet approves visa exemption agreement...
UAE citizens will soon be able to travel to Israel without the need... READ MORE
-
Aviation
UAE assessing return to service of Boeing's 737-...
'GCAA will issue a Safety Decision stipulating technical requirements ... READ MORE
-
Transport
Long tailbacks on Dubai-Sharjah roads on Monday...
Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules and take alternate routes ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to enforce global standards in gold trade
The UAE imports close to 1,000 tonnes of gold a year. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Dubai residents queue up to ...
Road leading to Dubai Parks and Resorts field hospital near Jebel Ali ... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews