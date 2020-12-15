Khor Fakkan gets a new waterfall and mountain cave Web report Published on December 15, 2020 at 11.24

Visitors can enjoy the restaurant, café, and sweeping views of the beach

1 of 5 A restaurant next to a waterfall? That’s what Khor Fakkan is proposing with its newest addition to the eastern coast called The Waterfall.

2 of 5 Situated 43 metres above sea level, the unique development is equipped with advanced technology and located inside a natural mountain cave that’s 45 metres long and 11 metres wide.

It also has several openings overlooking the waterfall that descends from the mountain, while offering panoramic views of the Khor Fakkan beach.

3 of 5 The cave caters to leisure seekers and tourists with a restaurant, café, service room and outdoor seating for the general public to enjoy. It is also open to the business community who wish to use the centre to host official meetings.

The Waterfall is situated adjacent to the Khor Fakkan amphitheatre, a Roman-style architectural marvel — with the ability to accommodate 3,600 spectators — that was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday.

4 of 5 The development has been carved out of an existing mountain in the area and offers stunning views of the picturesque coastal city and its beaches. With 234 arches and 295 columns, the 190,000-sq ft amphitheatre is a dazzling example of historical and contemporary architecture combined. It is linked to the Waterfall cave by elevators and a walkway.