Kerala Board Grade 10 exams: UAE school principals pleased with results

The principals of UAE schools following the Kerala state syllabus, have expressed happiness with the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results that were declared on Wednesday.

As many as 603 students from nine schools appeared for Class 10 exams in the UAE, with some dropping out as they tested Covid positive during the Class 10 exams that started on April 8.

The Indian state board exam was held in 2,947 centres including 9 centres in the Gulf and Lakshadweep.

The Model School Abu Dhabi had the most number of students - 65 boys and 79 girls taking the exams in the UAE, principal Abdul Kader V.V. had earlier said.

“We are pleased with our board results. Despite the pandemic and the initial disruption of normal classes, students have done quite well,” said Kader.

“Out of 140 students who appeared for the board exams, 89 students secured A+ (90 per cent and above) in all 10 papers. Our school had conducted two terminal exams and one model exam in all. All internal exams were also conducted face-to-face just as the board exams. Out of 144 registered students, four students could not sit for the exams due to Covid-19.

“Those students who could not take the exams can sit for the exams under Save a Year (SAY), that will be held next month,” he added.

The results are available on the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. Candidates can log in to the portal using their roll number and other details to check the results.

The Kerala government had earlier postponed the exams till the first week of June as India had extended the lockdown due to the pandemic till May 31. However, later the state government had reversed the decision.

Meanwhile, New Indian Model School, Dubai also witnessed impressive results in the SSLC Examination. Out of 121 students who appeared, 50 secured full A+ in all the subjects.

Sindu Samed, vice principal, said: “New Indian Model secured excellent results. I acknowledge and appreciate the timely support rendered by the KHDA, and in particular, the government of UAE for granting us permission and extending all support for the smooth conduct of board examinations in the respective schools. I also thank parents for their constant support and the teachers for training and guiding the students in appearing for the board exams amidst the pandemic.”

The schools had followed all guidelines issued by local health authorities and the education department before allowing students for the exams.

