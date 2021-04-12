Kalba gets another mangrove sanctuary

Kalba set to be transformed into a vibrant cultural and tourism destination.

Another sanctuary with rich flora and fauna has opened in Sharjah — the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre.

It is the latest in the series of Kalba projects that were inaugurated over the past few days by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

With its new and upcoming attractions — from the beach corniche to museums and heritage sites — Kalba is set to be transformed into a vibrant cultural and tourism destination.

The new mangrove centre is part of Sharjah’s efforts to support environmental biodioversity and preserve local wildlife. Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre was designed in a distinctive, innovative artistic and architectural style, inspired by the seashells of the sea hedgehog located in the reserve in a symbolic simulation of the environment that the center works to preserve with all its components.

Sheikh Sultan said that further projects will be developed in a gradual and integrated manner that suits the environment of each region.

In Kalba and Khorfakkan, a mobile touristic car project will come to fruition in three years for visitors to wander through tourist sites and the picturesque views in air-conditioned vehicles. The Sports Sciences Academy, Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled and Victoria International School will be added to the landscape of Kalba soon, said the Sharjah Ruler. “In addition to the tourism and educational projects, there are infrastructure projects such as roads, sanitation, housing, and health projects that include a hospital for treatment and dialysis,” he added.

On the projects inaugurated during the past two days, Sheikh Sultan said they were ambitious projects that were being studied and planned to be implemented according to the best designs and facilities, in a way that would benefit the city greatly in terms of cultural, tourism, economic and social movement.

He also touched on the development of professions, including hunting, and the conditions of fishermen whose work has been affected by the projects. He said that 12 centres will be provided for fishermen that include offices, housing and stores for their equipment, in addition to an agricultural project that will support agricultural production and the development of this important sector.

Recent projects in Khor Kalba

April9: Khor Kalba Fort inaugurated

Heritage Mosque Square inaugurated

April 9-11: 18th Sharjah Heritage Days stint