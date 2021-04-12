- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Kalba gets another mangrove sanctuary
Kalba set to be transformed into a vibrant cultural and tourism destination.
Another sanctuary with rich flora and fauna has opened in Sharjah — the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre.
It is the latest in the series of Kalba projects that were inaugurated over the past few days by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
With its new and upcoming attractions — from the beach corniche to museums and heritage sites — Kalba is set to be transformed into a vibrant cultural and tourism destination.
The new mangrove centre is part of Sharjah’s efforts to support environmental biodioversity and preserve local wildlife. Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre was designed in a distinctive, innovative artistic and architectural style, inspired by the seashells of the sea hedgehog located in the reserve in a symbolic simulation of the environment that the center works to preserve with all its components.
Sheikh Sultan said that further projects will be developed in a gradual and integrated manner that suits the environment of each region.
In Kalba and Khorfakkan, a mobile touristic car project will come to fruition in three years for visitors to wander through tourist sites and the picturesque views in air-conditioned vehicles. The Sports Sciences Academy, Al Thiqah Club for the Disabled and Victoria International School will be added to the landscape of Kalba soon, said the Sharjah Ruler. “In addition to the tourism and educational projects, there are infrastructure projects such as roads, sanitation, housing, and health projects that include a hospital for treatment and dialysis,” he added.
On the projects inaugurated during the past two days, Sheikh Sultan said they were ambitious projects that were being studied and planned to be implemented according to the best designs and facilities, in a way that would benefit the city greatly in terms of cultural, tourism, economic and social movement.
He also touched on the development of professions, including hunting, and the conditions of fishermen whose work has been affected by the projects. He said that 12 centres will be provided for fishermen that include offices, housing and stores for their equipment, in addition to an agricultural project that will support agricultural production and the development of this important sector.
Recent projects in Khor Kalba
April9: Khor Kalba Fort inaugurated
Heritage Mosque Square inaugurated
April 9-11: 18th Sharjah Heritage Days stint
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli