Kabul: Evacuation of diplomatic staff 'well underway', says UAE ministry

Several aircraft are due to arrive in the UAE today and tomorrow.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has confirmed that evacuation of the UAE’s diplomatic mission from Afghanistan is well underway.

Several aircraft from a variety of nations are departing Kabul today and are due to arrive in the UAE today and tomorrow, it added.

The Ministry also confirmed that the UAE is currently working on facilitating a safe evacuation from Afghanistan through UAE airports, of diplomatic staff from France, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, Australia, the Office of the United Nations Food Program, the United States, Germany, and Egypt.

This comprehensive evacuation of embassy personnel is due to the current security situation in Kabul, which requires immediate action, it said.