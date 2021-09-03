Jumeirah Park: Architectural elegance in Dubai

Community with great modern amenities exudes a sense of serenity and security

Elegant architecture, beautifully complimented with a lush green landscape enclosed in a gated community defines Dubai’s Jumeirah Park. The modern residential community, housing around 3,000 independent luxury villas encompasses a great combination of modern amenities and infrastructure that reflect Dubai’s happening lifestyle, yet manages to exude a sense of serenity, calmness and security – much needed for a family-friendly environment.

Spread across 380 hectares, the villas in Jumeirah Park feature four exclusive themes: Regional, Heritage, Legacy and Nova – each reflecting a specific style of architecture and a distinct facade. The community is categorised into 9 districts, promoting easy navigation and several entrance and exit points to arterial roads. Depending on the plot size, the villas offer small and large residences with 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms. While most districts offer a combination of houses, Districts 1, 2 and 3 mainly comprise of villas with 5 bedrooms and 4 bedrooms with larger plot sizes.

“Around 50 per cent of the landscape is greenery, where verdant parks and communal green spaces offer a perfect setting for natural surroundings and every district features more than one park,” explains Ghulam Rasool, Business Development Manager at Al Burooj Real Estate, “Moreover, large plots allow residence to landscape their own gardens with minimum plot size for 3- and 4-bedroom houses starting at 6,500sqft and the maximum plot size is 9,500sqft for 5 bedrooms. Such large plot sizes allow residents to customise if they wish to and they can even build their own swimming pools”.

Established in 2014, the Nakheel Project (master developer) has flourished and developed into a mature and feasible community, with several facilities available within the gates. These include two community centres in District 5 and District 8 which include several restaurants and cafes, a laundry, an ATM and a pharmacy, among other amenities. Besides these, the community also features a mosque, a school and jogging and cycling tracks,. Several other good schools are also reachable within short driving distance.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Misbah Fehmi, a long-time resident of Jumeirah Park said, “We were among the earliest residents here and for us the biggest convenience is the instant connectivity to the main highways. Besides that, room sizes are relatively bigger than other places we’ve seen while the interior is designed in an open plan that gives a feeling of spaciousness even in smaller houses. Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina and Ibn Batuta Mall are also quite nearby”.

The community, located behind Jumeirah Lake Towers, provides a convenient access to several important landmarks across Dubai, such as Dubai International Airport, which is just 30 minutes away. Due to its central location, the suburb is quite convenient for those working in Dubai as well as those travelling to Abu Dhabi, with easy routes opening towards Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road. Maktoum International Airport is at 25 minutes driving distance, while Downtown Dubai is merely 15 to 20 minutes away. One can reach Expo 2020 site in just 25 to 30 minutes.