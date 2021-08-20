Jumeirah Golf Estate: In the lap of nature

The community has fast become one of the favoured residential hotspots in town.

Lush green expansive golf courses flanked by picturesque residences and clear blue lakes sporadically laid out across the landscape...Jumeirah Golf Estate is the epitome of luxury and serenity.

The premium luxurious community has fast become one of the favoured residential hotspots, courtesy its luxe urban living that seamlessly blends with serene and tranquil surroundings, coupled with all the convenience of a modern lifestyle.

Just a short drive away from the Expo 2020 Dubai site, Jumeirah Golf Estate (JGE) lies across 1,119 hectares, featuring a mixed set of 1,835 residential buildings from high-end villas to townhouses to apartments. The community is mainly divided into 16 districts, each offering a starkly different vibe, reflected in its diverse architecture, whether its Mediterranean, American, Scandinavian or purely Tuscan style. Outdoor living being a key factor, each sub-community comes with its own children’s playing area, while the entire landscape is beautifully dotted with lush green areas and complimented with natural stone, mosaics and water features in certain places.

Among the districts, Alandalus comprises apartments and entry level townhouses, while the remaining districts offer villas and luxury townhouses. Depending on the size and style, bedrooms can range from 1-BHK in apartments, and go up to 7-BHK in villas and townhouses. Among these, Alandalus, Redwood Avenue and Jumeirah Luxury house community swimming pools. The rest can access the swimming pools at the clubhouse for which membership is mandatory.

Almost three-fourths of the residences face the magnificent golf courses, while the rest face several lakes and green strips, allowing the entire community a close connection with nature. According to a brochure that lists JGE’s salient features, over 4,000 trees dot the community, which is also home to over 300 species of birds. Around 16km of jogging and cycling paths wind their way across the various districts.

“While Jumeirah Golf Estate has many features to make it proud, what sets it apart is the two Championship Golf courses, Earth and Fire,” says Jamil Chowdhury, community specialist at JGE who works at Achiever Properties, “The green rolling golf courses host the European Championship, one of the most prestigious international golf tournaments every year. The golf club membership is open to the residents and non-residents alike. Residents, however, get an additional discount on membership.”

Like all things premium, the clubhouse and country club situated at the centre of JGE offers the finest of services, from fine dining restaurants to sports bar, café, spa, tennis academy, golf academy, a lap swimming pool and a family swimming pool, gym and aerobic studio, a ballroom, events lawns and boardroom, among other facilities.

“Besides the clubhouse, there is also a community centre – Centro Alandalus – located at the very entrance which houses a supermarket, a laundry and an ATM, with many more outlets opening shortly. Another small community centre, Fairway Marketplace, is also situated within JGE,” added Jamil.