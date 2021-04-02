John Kerry to attend UAE climate meet

The regional climate dialogue to provide a platform for countries to unite around progressive, practical solutions to help reach global climate goals.

US climate envoy John Kerry will attend the regional climate dialogue to be hosted in Abu Dhabi on April 4, according to a statement from the US State Department.

Looking forward to welcoming the US envoy, Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that the regional climate dialogue will provide a platform for countries to “unite around progressive, practical solutions” to help reach global climate goals.

Mena Regional Dialogue For Climate Action will also see the participation of COP 26 President Alok Sharma, ministers and climate representatives from the GCC and Mena region.

Calling the dialogue an important platform for exchanging experiences, Al Jaber said: “By coming together for this dialogue, I believe we can create greater momentum for progress. The UAE views climate action as an opportunity for economic development, while contributing practical solutions to a global problem that affects us all. As the world seeks new pathways to ‘building back better’ in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Special Envoy Kerry’s visit will help consolidate efforts on smart sustainable solutions.”

Apart from Kerry, the GCC and Core themes of the climate dialogue will include accelerating the deployment of renewable energy solutions, exploring the potential of new zero-carbon energy sources, and reducing the carbon emission intensity of hydrocarbon fuels among others.

The conversation will discuss policies for adaptation to the impacts of accelerating climate change trends that are of particular concern to the region, such as food and water security, desertification mitigation and environmental conservation. Kerry, who kicked off his Asian tour on Thursday from India, after which he will be travelling to the UAE and Bangladesh, is leading efforts to get countries to commit themselves to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by around the middle of the century.