Jobless Indian parents thank UAE leadership for saving their newborn

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi waives healthcare fees

A jobless Indian family in Abu Dhabi has thanked Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) for saving their newborn and waiving off all the charges.

They also expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership for providing world-class medical treatment to expatriates and citizens alike.

Shahana delivered a baby boy (Nahl Zaeed) at a local hospital in the capital on June 15; however, he was diagnosed with severe intestinal malrotation. With the hospital not having adequate facilities to perform the complex surgery, the neonatologist advised the parents to take him to another hospital.

They then approached Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, informing the team that their basic medical insurance would not cover the cost of the surgery. Regardless, the hospital accepted the baby and put him under observation for five days.

Paediatric surgeon Dr Ifthikar Jan Suleman diagnosed it as a very serious intestinal malrotation, and the baby underwent surgery just after a week of being born. The baby was in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for one and a half months before reuniting with his parents Arshadh Sulaiman and Shahana.

“I would really like to thank the SSMC, especially paediatric surgeon Dr Ifthikar Jan Suleman, and they deserve a big salute,” Shahana told Khaleej Times.

“Despite having basic insurance, they accepted our newborn baby and gave him world class treatment. And they didn’t charge a single penny. We also want to express our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to the UAE government, especially His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for the importance he is giving to the health sector here, and for treating us expats the same as UAE citizens."

"We are really very thankful for the care they are offering to expats like us. My husband and I feel so fortunate that I could deliver my baby here in UAE,” she added.

Shahana said they had considered travelling back home to India for treatment since her son was in a critical stage, but were glad they stayed back here.

“Since he is a newborn, he didn’t have the necessary documents like a passport. But I think everything happens for the good as I don’t think he wouldn’t have got such wonderful treatment and care in India, especially during a pandemic,” said Shahana.

Shahana also revealed the extent of the treatment and care provided by SSMC. “After a few weeks following the surgery, we asked the doctors if he could be discharged and if we could take our son home. I told them I would take care of him, but they said they could not hand over the baby until and unless he is completely and 100 per cent perfect,” she said.

Amidst the joy of having their first child Nahl, which means honeybee, back in their arms again, there is a tinge of sadness because they might have to leave UAE shores. Both are civil engineers but lost their jobs during the pandemic; though they are searching for new jobs, they might have to pack their bags and leave for good if nothing works out.

Nonetheless, they are grateful to the UAE for saving their newborn. “We wanted to share our experience and for people to know about how the UAE government cares about us expats,” said Shahana, who has been a resident for three years, the same as her husband.

- james@khaleejtimes.com