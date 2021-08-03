News
Jet skis banned from entering Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Harbour areas

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on August 3, 2021

Residents have complained about jet ski races on family beach and recreational areas.


Jet skis have been prohibited from entering the Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Harbour areas, the Dubai Maritime City Authority (DMCA) said on Monday.

The DMCA issued a notice regarding the ban on August 2.

"Jet skis shall not enter the area and violators will be strictly penalised," said the circular. "Owners, agents, charters, marinas, yacht clubs and recreational sailing organisations shall ensure that the contents of this circular are made known to the masters or persons in charge of their vessels," the notice added.

It is said that DMCA decided to prohibit the use of jet skis in these areas after residents complained about high-speed races on the family beach and recreational water sports areas in Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Harbour.




