Jet-ski tour of Dubai is world's best tourism experience

The Emirate has retained its number one position with Tripadvisor for offering the world’s top tourism experience for the second consecutive year.

A jet-ski tour of Dubai has been named the world’s best tourism experience for 2021. It won top global accolades in two categories of the Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers' Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Things to Do Awards, for ‘overall experience’ and ‘water adventures’.

Nemo WaterSports’ jet-ski tour of Dubai gives travellers a chance to zip across the ocean and take in views of the stunning city skyline and landmarks: Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis – The Palm and the Burj Khalifa.

ALSO READ:

>> Covid-19: Tourists start flying to Dubai for a safe holiday

The Tripadvisor awards recognise the world's top experiences featuring tours and activities. Winners are determined on the basis of traveller reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on Tripadvisor collected from January 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021.

Referring to Dubai’s jet-ski experience, Tripadvisor said “travellers are loving soaking in the stunning Dubai skyline with the thrill of a jet-ski ride, and ample photo-ops”.

Dubai has retained its number one position with Tripadvisor for offering the world’s top tourism experience for the second consecutive year. Dubai’s leading travel company OceanAir won the top global award for Experiences in Tripadvisor’s 2020 Travellers' Choice Awards for its camel safari and desert BBQ offering.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai leads the way in global tourism recovery

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said: “We are delighted to have Dubai’s experiences once again showcased and recognised on a global platform such as Tripadvisor. Nemo WaterSports’ splendid achievement highlights Dubai’s position as the destination of choice for global travellers.

“Dubai Tourism continues to foster its relationships with partners and stakeholders, as it remains firmly focused on delivering the world’s best experiences, whilst prioritising the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey. Such accolades showcase the breadth of the destination offering, and will contribute towards the successful implementation of our tourism strategy, to make Dubai the most visited travel destination in the world.”