It’s Christmas in September for Filipinos in the UAE

The Buraga family raced against the clock last weekend — as they were late to put up their Christmas tree. That was September 3.

“For us, the tree should be up by September 1. It’s a family tradition we grew up with back home in the Philippines, passed on from one generation to the next,” said Mark Buraga, a Filipino expat who lives with his wife Aisa, their two children, and his sisters-in-law in Dubai.

The Filipino Christmas begins as soon as the -Ber months roll in, running for about 128 days until Three Kings’ Day, sometimes even reaching 166.

Never mind if the world’s greatest show would open on October 1; kids would go trick-or-treating on Halloween; and the UAE would mark its golden anniversary on December 2 — through all these days, it’s Christmas for Filipinos.

“There was an instance when we had our tree until Valentine’s Day,” said Filipino life coach Lou Olvido-Parroco, who makes sure her entire family is involved in the September tree-lighting tradition.

At this time of the year, countdowns would have already started in the Philippines. Lanterns would be lighting up streets and balconies. Carols would echo from malls to jeepneys and neighbourhood stores.

“It has become more than a family tradition. It’s now part of the Filipino culture,” said Nesty Amante, an engineer in Dubai.

“We have been known to celebrate the longest Christmas season, which will never be complete without a tree at the centre of our homes.”

On September 4, Amante and his wife excitedly dressed their tree in beige, white and silver for their little boy.

Minerva Maer, another expat, agrees that Filipinos take the Christmas spirit ‘to the highest level’. With their Santa hats, matching outfits and a golden wreath, her family of four on Saturday smiled postcard-ready for the perfect photo.

The expats believe that extending the Yuletide celebrations to over a quarter of the year is rooted in Filipinos’ sunny disposition, and their ability to find and create joy out of the mundane.

“We Filipinos are one of the happiest people despite the circumstances that we may encounter. And Christmas is the happiest season of the year. Every time it comes around, we wish it never ends. It gives us extraordinary gladness and family solidarity,” Maer said.

“We would like that special, loving and fun-filled spirit to linger longer,” Parroco added.

Over the 14 years that they have been living in the UAE, the Buraga family has never skipped the September Christmas preparations, especially now that they have two kids at home.

“We wanted the children to enjoy it and remember it the way we did, so they can keep the tradition alive for the next generations,” said engineer Cyreen Angolluan, Mark’s sister-in-law.

In the family’s Yuletide kick-off this year, their five-year-old Lucio had the most important role: Putting the star on top of the Christmas tree.

“Since I was a kid, my parents have made sure that the youngest in the family takes charge of the Christmas star. So, we still do that now,” Cyreen said.

Tracing the roots

What many Filipinos do not know is that there could be more to this custom than what they thought.

Anthropologist Felipe Jocano Jr said it could have evolved as commercialisation grew, with malls egging on the community to start shopping early.

“Merchants could have thought of coming up with early promotions so that more people could be encouraged to shop for gifts in advance. It could also be a way to trim their inventories,” he said.

But Filipino-American historian Kirby Pábalan-Táyag Aráullo argues that while such a marketing stunt ‘makes sense’, some elders and scholars have said the practice has been around even before the rise of malls.

It dates back to pre-colonial times, Araullo said — way before the explorers of a Spanish expedition brought Christianity to the country in 1521.

“(In the Philippines,) September coincides with the coming of Amian, the North Wind, which, for our ancestors, marks the beginning of the festive season of rebirth and rebuilding … and the end of the typhoon season,” Araullo explained in a vlog he shared on YouTube in 2019.

This September wind, which is usually felt until February, also comes with the arrival of the ‘sacred’ birds that eat up all the locusts and pests in the fields, saving the rice harvest for the rest of the year — clearly a reason to celebrate, he added.

“And when Christianity arrived, many of the traditional festivities survived.”

