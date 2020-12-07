Israeli tourism operators keen to explore Arabian Travel Market

The ATM has witnessed a massive spike, not only in enquiries from Israel, but also from travel companies around the world that specialise in tours to that region.

Travel operators in Israel have been keenly enquiring about the next edition of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM). The 2021 edition is expected to take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 16 to 19.

“The interest shown by the Israeli Ministry of Tourism as well as other travel professionals based in Israel and international operators specialising in tours to Israel has been extraordinary. This is a brand-new market for both inbound and outbound operators and will provide a much-needed boost to regional and international travel,” said Danielle Curtis, ATM exhibition director – Middle East.

“However, it is not just about direct travel between Israel and UAE and Bahrain,” she added. “Due to the burgeoning international flight network between El Al, Emirates, flydubai, Etihad and Gulf Air, there will be massive potential for two-centre holidays or stopovers, either during inbound or outbound legs."

In 2019, 8.6 million international trips were made by Israelis — nine per cent annual growth rate over the past five years — according to the Dubai Government’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). The prospective length of stay by 2022 is forecast to be 11.5 nights indicating a willingness to embark on longer trips with business and leisure visitors making up 53 per cent of the total outbound market.

Curtis added that according to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism, 2019 was a record year for tourism and pilgrimage with over 4,550,000 visitors, a 10.6 per cent increase over 2018 and more than 350,000 arrived in December 2019, another record.

“In addition, 5.7 million Jews live in the US, with France, Canada, UK and Argentina each having their own significant Jewish communities of 450,000, 392,000, 292,000 and 180,000 respectively. Many will, of course, make trips to Israel to see relatives and visit religious sites, who can now take advantage of an expanded international flight network,” she said.

Ksenia Kobiakov, director of new markets development department, Israel Ministry of Tourism, confirmed that they are planning significant steps to promote Israel as a tourism destination in the UAE. "This will include participating for the first time in the ATM with a large booth and a delegation of Israel tourism industry representatives, as well as attending high-level conference sessions."

ATM, considered by industry professionals as a barometer for the Middle East and North Africa tourism sector, welcomed almost 40,000 people to its 2019 event with representation from 150 countries. With over 100 exhibitors making their debut, ATM 2019 showcased the largest ever exhibition from Asia.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com