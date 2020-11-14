Israeli produce on display at Dubai's Fresh Market

The Fresh Market has a key role in raising Dubai’s position as a regional hub for the trading and sale of local and imported produce.

The first-ever display of Israeli produce in the UAE began at the Fresh Market in Ras Al Khor area run by the Dubai Municipality.

"The export of fresh agricultural products from Israel to the UAE market has a significant advantage because of the geographical closeness and the speed with which the products can be transported directly to markets in the UAE and beyond. Within few hours of picking, the fresh produce can reach points of sale. It’s a fact that Israeli agriculture is highly advanced and we are confident that everyone will enjoy our produce,” said Shlomi Fogel, chairman of Carmel Agrexco.

He added that the firm intends to invest in agricultural farms in the UAE, incorporating the latest innovations in agro-technology.

The opening event was attended by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; Essa Abdul Rahman Al Hashemi, Head at the Food Security Office, the Prime Minister’s Office; Mohammed Al Dhanhani, Director of Agricultural Development and Health at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE); Adel Sayed Al Hashemi, Director of the Dubai Zone at MOCCAE; Mohammed Al Muallem, CEO & Managing Director, DP World - UAE Region; Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs; Khalid Mohammed Sharif Al Awadhi, CEO of Dubai Municipality’s Health, Safety and Environment Sector, and other UAE officials.

The UAE and Israel had agreed to undertake reciprocal initiatives to establish diplomatic and business links, promote investment and tourism and launch direct flights connecting the two countries. The introduction of Israeli produce adds to Dubai’s drive to diversify the sources of imported produce in the UAE.

