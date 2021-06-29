News
Israeli foreign minister arrives in UAE on first official visit

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 29, 2021
Photo: Yair Lapid/Twitter

Yair Lapid was received by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh.


Israel's foreign minister landed in the UAE on Tuesday in the first official visit by an Israeli minister to the country since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.

Yair Lapid was received by UAE Minister of State Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh. He later inaugurated Israel's embassy in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Twitter, Lapid had earlier posted a picture of himself during take-off, calling the visit "historic".

During the two-day visit, he is also set to inaugurate Israel's consulate in Dubai, as well as sign an agreement on economic cooperation, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said.

The UAE began normalising relations with Israel last year under the Abraham Accords brokered by then-US President Donald Trump, which marked a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.

Tuesday's agreement will be the 12th between Israel and the UAE since then, Haiat said.

Lapid is also set to visit the site of Expo 2020 Dubai, where Israel has built a pavilion.




