Israeli channel and UAE broadcaster ink partnership

Filed on December 7, 2020 | Last updated on December 7, 2020 at 02.09 pm

Abu Dhabi Media and i24News will exchange archive and documentary content as well as cooperate with broadcasting technology.

Israel-based broadcaster i24NEWS and Abu Dhabi Media, a public conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Monday a content sharing arrangement after the normalised ties.

i24NEWS, which broadcasts in French, Arabic and English, and Abu Dhabi Media have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows for shared reporting and archival content.

Frank Melloul, chief executive of i24NEWS, said in a statement that the arrangement highlighted “the many possibilities that have opened up to us in the wake of the Abraham Accords”.

.@AbuDhabiMedia and Israeli Arabic-language television news channel i24News have signed an MoU that will see both media companies collaborate on multiple fronts, including shared news reporting and library content, as well as production exchange. pic.twitter.com/NTK2pUkZcJ — (@admediaoffice) December 7, 2020

Abu Dhabi Media, whose content includes news and sports, said in a statement it was committed to establishing “strong and solid relationships” with media organisations across the Middle East.