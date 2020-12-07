Israeli channel and UAE broadcaster ink partnership
Abu Dhabi Media and i24News will exchange archive and documentary content as well as cooperate with broadcasting technology.
Israel-based broadcaster i24NEWS and Abu Dhabi Media, a public conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Monday a content sharing arrangement after the normalised ties.
i24NEWS, which broadcasts in French, Arabic and English, and Abu Dhabi Media have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows for shared reporting and archival content.
Abu Dhabi Media and i24News will also exchange archive and documentary content as well as cooperate with broadcasting technology.
Frank Melloul, chief executive of i24NEWS, said in a statement that the arrangement highlighted “the many possibilities that have opened up to us in the wake of the Abraham Accords”.
.@AbuDhabiMedia and Israeli Arabic-language television news channel i24News have signed an MoU that will see both media companies collaborate on multiple fronts, including shared news reporting and library content, as well as production exchange. pic.twitter.com/NTK2pUkZcJ— (@admediaoffice) December 7, 2020
Abu Dhabi Media, whose content includes news and sports, said in a statement it was committed to establishing “strong and solid relationships” with media organisations across the Middle East.
-
Transport
New vehicle number plate designs launched in UAE
It's not mandatory for motorists to replace their old vehicle number... READ MORE
-
Health
E-system to file complaints against UAE medical...
Complaints to be investigated by a Medical Liability Committee. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Rain hits parts of UAE, temperature drops
In the coming days, temperature will see a further dip with more... READ MORE
-
Weather
Speed limits reduced on UAE roads amid foggy...
Police have urged motorists to exercise caution during adverse... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews