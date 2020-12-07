News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Israeli channel and UAE broadcaster ink partnership

AFP/Dubai
Filed on December 7, 2020 | Last updated on December 7, 2020 at 02.09 pm
Photo: Reuters

Abu Dhabi Media and i24News will exchange archive and documentary content as well as cooperate with broadcasting technology.

Israel-based broadcaster i24NEWS and Abu Dhabi Media, a public conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates, announced on Monday a content sharing arrangement after the normalised ties.

i24NEWS, which broadcasts in French, Arabic and English, and Abu Dhabi Media have signed a memorandum of understanding that allows for shared reporting and archival content.

Abu Dhabi Media and i24News will also exchange archive and documentary content as well as cooperate with broadcasting technology.

Frank Melloul, chief executive of i24NEWS, said in a statement that the arrangement highlighted “the many possibilities that have opened up to us in the wake of the Abraham Accords”.

Abu Dhabi Media, whose content includes news and sports, said in a statement it was committed to establishing “strong and solid relationships” with media organisations across the Middle East.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201212&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201219661&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 