Israel grateful to UAE for Expo 2020 Dubai invite

Anjana Sankar /Reporting from Jerusalem
anjana@khaleejtimes.com Filed on November 29, 2020

An artist's impression of the Israeli pavilion at Dubai's Expo site. — Supplied photo

Work on Israel’s pavilion at the Expo site in Dubai is nearing completion. — Supplied photo

Elazar Cohen, Israel’s Expo Commissioner.

Israel's Expo chief details design of its pavilion in Dubai

Israel is grateful to the UAE for inviting it to participate in Expo 2020 Dubai even before relations were normalised, the country’s Expo chief has said.

“Israel got the invitation for Expo 2020 Dubai 18 months prior to the signing of the Abraham Accords. We are thankful for that,” Elazar Cohen, Israel’s Expo Commissioner, told Khaleej Times in an exclusive interview.

Touted as the biggest show on earth, Expo 2020 Dubai will host over 200 countries and is expected to attract 25 million visitors in six months from October 2021.

The international trade fair organised by Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) was initially scheduled to begin on October 2020, but got postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Israeli pavilion

Cohen said work on Israel’s pavilion at the expo site in Dubai is nearing completion. Speaking about the design and theme, Cohen said the pavilion reflects Israel’s “openness” to the Arab world and a sense of belonging to the region. “The pavilion is therefore an open space, like a living room to host the Expo visitors. This could be the only pavilion where you can see the horizon.”

Its logo is a combination of Hebrew and Arabic languages. “The logo is a fusion of Arabic on the upper side and Hebrew in the lower part. In English, it translates roughly into ‘Towards Tomorrow’.”

The open design is meant to showcase Israel “as a place of innovation, offering a vision and horizon in dealing with the challenges of humanity, with emphasis on challenges in the immediate environment — agriculture, water, medicine, communications ...”

The design elements, such as the sand dune and a shaded Middle Eastern street, also show Arab flavour.

Cohen said that in addition to the 1,550 square metres given by the organisers, Israel will build 2,000sqm around it. The pavilion has seven gates with no walls and no borders. The stairs leading to the upper floor is arched by large LED screens that will display different aspects of Israeli society and its culture.

The innovation corridor will showcase the best of Israel’s tech and innovation. “We will have many Israeli innovations and the best of our advanced technologies.

“We believe that the Expo in general should create the right atmosphere for our countries as well as industries and societies to strengthen, widen and deepen relations. Part of it is economic and commercial relations.”

Cohen said Expo is a platform where both the UAE and Israel bring their respective strengths to the table and find ways to work together.

“The UAE can bring entrepreneurship and access to many markets that Israel does not have. The UAE is a hub for people, commodities and finance. And Israel will bring to the table its strengths like innovation and technology. Together we can build new synergies that can be represented in the entire world,” said the official.

Through World Expo 2020, “the fruits of the Abraham Accords will reach the people of both countries”.

author

Anjana Sankar

Anjana Sankar is a UAE-based journalist chasing global stories of conflict, migration and human rights. She has reported from the frontlines of the wars in Yemen and Syria and has extensively written on the refugee crisis in Bangladesh, Iraq and Europe. From interviewing Daesh militants to embedding with the UAE army in Yemen, and covering earthquakes, floods, terrorist attacks and elections, she has come out scathe-free from the most dangerous conflict zones of the world. Riding on over 14 years of experience, Anjana currently is an Assistant Editor with Khaleej Times and leads the reporting team. She often speaks about women empowerment on her Facebook page that has 40,000 plus followers.




