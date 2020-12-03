International Day of People with Disabilities: ‘Inclusion is part of sustainable growth’

In 2017, Pakistan Association Dubai inaugurated a library named after Niyaz Muslim, a talented person of determination who passed away in 2009.

Showing support for people of determination, Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) organised a three-day campaign to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

For PAD, the campaign — which was wrapped up on Thursday — was all about creating awareness about the need to make people of determination (PoD) feel that they are part of the community. The associated wanted to emphasise the importance of inclusion in driving sustainable growth and charting out the path for the future.

In 2017, PAD inaugurated a library named after Niyaz Muslim, a talented person of determination who passed away in 2009. In loving memory of their son, his parents set up the library.

“We believe that communities cannot progress unless we include PoDs in them. Since we have our library named after Niaz Muslim, a person with Down Syndrome, we thought it’s time we played our part. So, we ran the three-day campaign,” said Dr Faisel Ikram, president of PAD.

The PAD organised a digital campaign where they answered commmon questions related to PoDs. On the second day, they had a sports carnival as part of Dubai Fitness Challenge. “We invited PoDs to our auditorium and planned some fun sports activities for them. On Thursday, we had a talk show where experts highlighted the need for the inclusion of PoD,” Ikram said.

Speaking on behalf of a newly opened centre in Dubai — called Merint Determination Centre — co-founder Richa Marwaha said IDPD is a day that “reminds us to promote inclusion of PoDs in all spheres of life”.

