Influencer fakes flying business class, exposed by fans
Flying from Dubai, the model was ridiculed online for her Instagram post.
An Instagram model was ridiculed netizens after she was caught faking flying business class.
French influencer and reality TV star Oceane El Himerhad posted a picture of herself posing in a tracksuit in the business class section of a flight flying from Dubai.
“Next Stop - Monaco. I fly all night,” her caption read.
However, a fan quickly noticed the 27-year-old sitting in economy class and posted the photo to Twitter, calling El Himer out for pretending to fly in business class.
Mdr Océane qui fait genre de voyager en business class alors qu’elle voyage en ÉCO. Le pire c’est qu’elle a pris le temps de se prendre en photo en BUSINESS juste pour faire la meuf sur insta ! #ORDM #LMAD #OceaneElHimer pic.twitter.com/LPUYpTzYSJ— Nobody Cares (@NobodyCaresBy) May 23, 2021
“The worst part is that she took time to take a picture of herself in business just to be the girl on Insta,” read the fan’s tweet.
"Instagram vs reality," wrote one Twitter user. "Busted! Did she forget there are people around her to unmask her?" another wondered.
Several others called out the reality TV star for "showing off".
The comments have been turned off on El Homer’s original post and she shared another photo of her and a friend making a rude gesture in business class a few days later.
The post’s caption roughly translates to “This time, I promise I paid.”
-
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version
The electronic version of the ID will be made available on the ICA... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: Police issue warning against leaving...
Leaving valuable items behind in parked cars is an open invitation... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
UAE: Grade 5 Indian student dies after accident
He was a student of India International School in Sharjah. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man accused of sexually assaulting teen...
The Pakistani defendant, 38, claimed he had come to repair the water... READ MORE
-
Business
Pakistan Budget 2021-22: Imran Khan chairs...
The meeting is being held to give approval to the budget proposals... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Here’s where rents are dropping,...
The Dubai property market is currently highly tenant favourable. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
G7 to provide 1 billion Covid vaccine doses to...
The UK will donate five million doses by the end of September,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
PIA offers discount for vaccinated senior citizens
The discount can be redeemed upon showing the passengers’... READ MORE
Government
UAE Emirates ID: ICA rolls out new e-version