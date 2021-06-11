Influencer fakes flying business class, exposed by fans

Flying from Dubai, the model was ridiculed online for her Instagram post.

An Instagram model was ridiculed netizens after she was caught faking flying business class.

French influencer and reality TV star Oceane El Himerhad posted a picture of herself posing in a tracksuit in the business class section of a flight flying from Dubai.

“Next Stop - Monaco. I fly all night,” her caption read.

However, a fan quickly noticed the 27-year-old sitting in economy class and posted the photo to Twitter, calling El Himer out for pretending to fly in business class.

Mdr Océane qui fait genre de voyager en business class alors qu’elle voyage en ÉCO. Le pire c’est qu’elle a pris le temps de se prendre en photo en BUSINESS juste pour faire la meuf sur insta ! #ORDM #LMAD #OceaneElHimer pic.twitter.com/LPUYpTzYSJ — Nobody Cares (@NobodyCaresBy) May 23, 2021

“The worst part is that she took time to take a picture of herself in business just to be the girl on Insta,” read the fan’s tweet.

"Instagram vs reality," wrote one Twitter user. "Busted! Did she forget there are people around her to unmask her?" another wondered.

Several others called out the reality TV star for "showing off".

The comments have been turned off on El Homer’s original post and she shared another photo of her and a friend making a rude gesture in business class a few days later.

The post’s caption roughly translates to “This time, I promise I paid.”