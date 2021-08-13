Indo-Pak friendship: Expat singer, lyricist buddies team up to make music in Dubai

Shahid Iqbal from Pakistan and Tehal Warian Singh from India produced a number of songs.

While many consider India and Pakistan as arch-rivals, the bonding and friendships between expats from the two nations in the UAE tells an entirely different story.

Not only do residents from the neighbouring countries live here in perfect harmony, but in many cases have become the best of buddies and friends.

A lovely example of this spirit is the friendship between Shahid Iqbal from Pakistan, and Tehal Warian Singh from India, both blue-collar workers and best buddies.

While Shahid is a singer, Singh is the lyricist who pens songs for his Pakistani friend, and together the duo have released several songs (audio and video).

A car mechanic by profession, Shahid is a known name within the UAE blue-collar community, having won several talent shows (in singing) and singing competitions. The latest accolade was winning the singing competition #CAMPKIAWAZ organised by Servhub, where he got to hone his vocal talent under professional trainers.

Shahid always harboured a love for singing, but his music career kicked off after becoming friends with Singh. After successfully launching his first music video Zabardast, he is all set to release his second music video.

Talking about how their friendship blossomed, Shahid told Khaleej Times: “When I won my third competition, Singh, who hails from Punjab, India (I am from Punjab, Pakistan), contacted me via Facebook. He appreciated my voice and said he had heard me sing at many competitions and also following my YouTube channel (RJ Shahid). Singh said he was a songwriter by hobby and wanted to write a song for me. While he usually wrote Punjabi songs, he wrote a Hindi song for me. And that’s how we began making music videos.”

Lauding the rock-solid support from the Indian, Shahid said Singh got the music composed for the song from India, and also got a video shot for the song in India and Dubai. The video features Singh in a guest appearance and Shahid as the lead singer.

“I meet Singh every weekend, and we hang out together and are very good friends. We not only discuss work but are also there for each other in good and bad times. Learning that I am also from Punjab, Singh has written another song for me in Punjabi, and I have recorded the same. We will be releasing it soon.”

Talking about his interaction with Indians, Shahid said:“ I have loads of Indian friends, and they all love and support me. There is no talk about nationality or other differences, but they appreciate my talent and encourage me. I have another Indian friend called Lucky, who stays in the same workers' accommodation as us. Lucky, Singh and I usually meet and hang out every Friday.”

Shahid says Indians are no different from Pakistanis, and somewhere, the hearts of the two people are connected. “We all are one. I feel no different from my Indian friends, so why should we have any unpleasantness in the name of nationality.”

saman@khalejtimes.com