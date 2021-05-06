- EVENTS
Indian rupee steady, inches up versus UAE dirham
Currency gains 7 paise in opening trade
The Indian rupee gained seven paise at the opening of the trade on Thursday morning.
The rupee rose to 73.84 against the US dollar (20.11 versus the UAE dirham), despite a lacklustre trend in the domestic equity market due to a fresh and unprecedented surge of Covid-19 cases in the most-populous south Asian nation.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 91.31.
"The US Dollar Index was flat this Thursday morning in Asian trade consolidating ahead of a key US jobs report that may provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will dial back monetary stimulus," Reliance Securities said in a research note.
Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote, said a stronger US dollar is also a side-effect of the reflation theme, as the rising hawkish Fed expectations give some material support to the greenback.
“Yet, gains remain on a slippery ground as the data says one thing, but Jerome Powell says another. Who, between the data and Powell would convince investors to go one way or the other is a million-dollar question? A strong US jobs figure on Friday will certainly shake Powell’s dovish positioning and give some extra evidence of tighter financing conditions sooner rather than later. Therefore, we could see a stronger US dollar appetite at least until Friday’s data release,” he said.
On the domestic equity market front in India, the 30-stock BSE Sensex was trading 14.74 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 48,662.81, while the broader 50-stock NSE Nifty rose 6.75 points or 0.05 per cent to 14,624.60.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
