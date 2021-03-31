Indian lab technician wins Dh2 million in Mahzooz raffle draw

Man hits paydirt in the GCC’s only weekly live draw.

Antony, 39, who goes by his first name and an Indian expatriate living in neighbouring Oman, took home a cool Dh2 million (m) in prize money after winning the 18th weekly Mahzooz raffle draw that was held on March 27.

The laboratory technician was the only participant to match five out of the six numbers, making him Mahzooz’s fourth millionaire this year.

Anthony, who had never won more than Dh35 in his last few bids at the raffle draw, had the lady luck smiling on him all the way, as his prize money was doubled from Dh1m to Dh2m since the 17th weekly draw didn’t have a winner.

The last weekly draw was held on March 20.

Mahzooz rules stipulate that the prize money will roll over to the following week if there isn’t any winner in a previous week.

“It was incredible. When I got the email, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Antony. “I never thought that I would get this kind of money in my lifetime,” he added.

Antony, who hails from Kochi in central Kerala, south India, has been living in Oman for the past 16 years.

Though he has been a regular participant in Mahzooz since its inception, he has never had a big win till lady luck smiled on him on March 27.

“From the very first time I read about Mahzooz in the newspaper, I was interested. I have gotten three numbers and won Dh35 a few times but never thought something this big would come my way so soon,” said Antony.

Antony believes in the art of giving, despite certain financial hardships owing to the raging Covid-19 outbreak.

“I’m a good man and I plan to do good with this money, both for my family and for my community,” said Antony. “I’ve some bank loans that I want to close but after that, I want to give money to people back home,” he added.

Antony has his task cut out for the near future.

“Everyone has been coming up to me and asking about Mahzooz, so I’ve been helping them register and showing them how to participate. I feel blessed and am very grateful to Mahzooz,” he added.

The first prize of Dh50 million is waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the draw on April 3 at 9pm UAE time.

Mahzooz is the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) only weekly live draw that offers the opportunity to win big every week, while also giving back to the community.