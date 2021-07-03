Indian expat wins Dh20m in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Winner Renjith Somarajan will share the amount with 10 others

Dubai-based Indian expat Renjith Somarajan won a whopping Dh20 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw series 229 held on Saturday evening.

Somarajan was watching the show live when Big Ticket host Richard called him to break the happy news.

“Yes sir, I am watching the show live. Thank you, sir. Thank you so much,” said Somarajan, who won the jackpot with his ticket number 349886 that he purchased on June 29. “I am just returning with my family after visiting a dam. My friends are already calling me.”

Somarajan will be sharing the amount with 10 people.

"More than three years, I have been waiting for your call. I am sharing the ticket with 10 people."

Apart from the big winner, there were two more millionaires named on evening.

Indian expat Rence Mathew pocketed Dh3 million with ticket number 355820 and Indonesian expat Jesemin Zein from Doha won the third prize of Dh1 million with ticket number 006368.