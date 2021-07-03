News
Logo
 
HOME > News

Indian expat wins Dh20m in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Ashwani Kumar /Abu Dhabi
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 3, 2021

Winner Renjith Somarajan will share the amount with 10 others


Dubai-based Indian expat Renjith Somarajan won a whopping Dh20 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw series 229 held on Saturday evening.

Somarajan was watching the show live when Big Ticket host Richard called him to break the happy news.

“Yes sir, I am watching the show live. Thank you, sir. Thank you so much,” said Somarajan, who won the jackpot with his ticket number 349886 that he purchased on June 29. “I am just returning with my family after visiting a dam. My friends are already calling me.”

Somarajan will be sharing the amount with 10 people.

“More than three years, I have been waiting for your call. I am sharing the ticket with 10 people.”“More than three years, I have been waiting for your call. I am sharing the ticket with 10 people.”

Apart from the big winner, there were two more millionaires named on evening.

Indian expat Rence Mathew pocketed Dh3 million with ticket number 355820 and Indonesian expat Jesemin Zein from Doha won the third prize of Dh1 million with ticket number 006368.

author

Ashwani Kumar

I am a newspaperman from the emirate of Abu Dhabi. A journalist at heart. I get my stories from the streets. A south Indian born in the Hindi heartland, I easily connect with people from different nationalities and cultures. I am calm like a monk, sensitive and very patient reporter. On the ground, I cover a range of topics related to community, health, embassy, tourism, transport, business and sports. I will go out on a leg to do what’s right and stand by what I believe in.



ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210603&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210609657&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1664,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 