Indian envoy urges workers to learn new skills

SM Ayaz Zakir/Ras Al Khaimah
Filed on June 11, 2021
Consul-General Dr Aman Puri met workers during the ‘Breakfast with the Consul-General’ programme of the Indian mission.


Indian envoy Dr Aman Puri on Friday met Ras Al Khaimah workers over breakfast, encouraging them to upgrade their skills and manage their finances wisely.

Held at the Naturell LLC on Dabur India campus in Ras Al Khaimah, the meet was the fourth edition of the ‘Breakfast with the Consul-General’ programme of the Indian mission in Dubai. “The skill sets in the market are changing, and in the post-covid-19 economy, skill sets may change. We are encouraging the workers to think about and learn the skill sets required for the future,” Consul-General Puri told Khaleej Times.

He also stressed on the importance of financial literacy. “We want the workers to understand about the benefits of holding a bank account, saving for their future, and having insurance to secure their family. A large number of workers are in the UAE and we also see many coming for jobs,” the envoy said.




