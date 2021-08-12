Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi simplifies police clearance certificate process

Local police clearance certificate no longer required for issuance of PCC.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has simplified the process to get a police clearance certificate (PCC), a proof of good conduct.

The mission said that service seekers need not get a clearance from local police in the UAE to issue a PCC from India. Such a certificate is mainly needed for work, study, immigration, obtaining licences and others.

“Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi no longer requires local police clearance certificate (PCC) for the issuance of Indian PCC from Indian service seekers to simplify various procedures related to Consular matters pertaining to Indian expatriates living in the UAE,” the embassy said.

From now, anyone seeking a PCC can directly go to BLS International, which manages the administrative function of the visa and passport applications process.

“Accordingly, any Indian service seeker who requires an Indian PCC can approach BLS International, the embassy’s outsourced service provider, without the need for a local PCC. This step by the embassy is intended to help Indian service seekers to save money and time, especially in this Covid-19 pandemic situation,” the mission added.

In June, BLS International relocated to Shams Boutik Mall, Al Reem Island. It continues to offer premium lounge service at its facility located in Al Muhairi Building.

Also, a new centre was opened earlier this year in the industrial area of Musaffah behind Danube Homes and Abu Dhabi Labour Court.

