Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi now accepts passport applications via company PROs
A company's PRO must present authorisation letters as part of the new process.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi will now accept passport applications in absentia — with nationals represented by their company PROs — according to a recent announcement. The step has been taken to ensure social distancing amid Covid-19, the mission said.
Passport applications of all employees — including senior management, directors and CEOs — may be submitted through their companies’ PROs at the nearest BLS Centre, the embassy said.
Before the advisory, applicants had been required to personally submit their papers. However, amid Covid-19, this had become a challenge especially for those coming from far-flung areas, like Al Ruwais in Abu Dhabi.
In-absentia regulations
Those who wish to submit their applications in absentia must keep a number of regulations in mind: One’s employer or company should issue an official letter addressed to the embassy, authorising the PRO to submit the completed passport applications, along with required documents, on behalf of the employee(s).
The employee should also give a letter authorising the same PRO to submit the passport application on his or her behalf.
The PRO, upon presenting his credentials or ID, can submit the passport application along with relevant documents, including the authorisations, at the nearest BLS Centre and pay the fee by cash at the counter.
The BLS may consider having a separate counter to handle receipt/delivery from/to PROs, the embassy said. “As being practised now, the individual applicant/PRO, in this case, can also exercise the option of collecting the new and old cancelled passports in person at the BLS Centre, when applied or through courier.”
