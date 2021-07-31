Indian doctor couple granted UAE Golden Visa in Abu Dhabi
Both the doctors have more than 17 years of experience, including a decade of service in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
An Indian doctor couple based in Abu Dhabi has received the 10-year UAE Golden Visa.
Frontliner Dr Deepali Gupta, specialist, anesthesia, Burjeel Day Surgery Center, and her husband Dr Dhruv Gupta, specialist dermatologist, Ahalia Hospital, are delighted at their services during the pandemic, being recognised.
Dr Deepali, who hails from Rajasthan state, said the visa will be beneficial for their daughters Parineeta and Priyanshi, and dependents.
“I served in the Covid-19 ICU at Burjeel Medical City and other VPS hospitals. So, it is good to get such recognition. Now we know that we will be here for a long time. Our children can do their higher studies in some of the best universities in UAE and we can be with them, while they're at it. The advantage of this visa extends to the dependents. I lost my father, so it is great that I can have my mother here with me,” Dr Deepali noted.
She highlighted the ease of travel abroad amid the pandemic as a major plus point of the visa.
“In the past, I couldn’t attend an overseas conference if it would be held in Europe as one needs a residence visa to be valid for at least six months to be able to apply for a Schengen visa.
Once, I also missed appearing for an exam. But now, I can fly at any time. We can also go to India and return easily,” Dr Deepali added.
Dr Dhruv, a native of Haryana state, said the visa lends stability to their lives and opens the door for many opportunities for them.
“This initiative is a major step taken by the UAE leadership. Earlier, one had to think twice before investing in the UAE, like buying a home, etc.
Also, one doesn’t know for sure whether the two-year contract gets renewed or not. Now, I can have my own house,” Dr Dhruv said and added that the golden visa will now have talented doctors living in UAE for a long time.
ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
